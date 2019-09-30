Raut indicates Aditya should be CM, says Sena will ensure sixth-floor office for him in Secretariat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Indicating that Shiv Sena is keen to see its leader Aditya Thackarey as Maharashtra Chief Minister after the assembly elections, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday that Sena workers "will ensure" he reaches the sixth floor of Maharashtra Secretariat.

"Aditya Thackeray has come here to take responsibility for entire Maharashtra. Chandrayaan-2 couldn't land on the moon due to some technical glitch but we will ensure that this sun (Aditya Thackeray) reaches the 6th floor of Mantralaya (Chief Minister's office) on 21st October," Raut said at a rally in Warli Assembly constituency.

Thackeray, son of party supremo Uddhav Thackeray, announced he will contest Warli seat in Mumbai which is held by party leader Sushil Shinde.

Shiv-Sena and BJP are yet to announce a seat-sharing agreement for the assembly polls.

Sources said the BJP has rejected a proposal to share Chief Minister's post for half the term and Aditya Thackeray could be considered for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

