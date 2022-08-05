Raut thanks Kharge for solidarity against "political witch hunt, motivated attack"

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is currently under Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody in connection with the Patra Chawl case, on Friday thanked Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for extending support against what he alleged was "political witch hunt and motivated attack" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre through central agencies.

In a letter to Kharge, Raut said, "I am really thankful to you for the overwhelming support given to me during the political witch hunt and motivated attack directed against me by the central government through central agencies. It makes me grateful indeed."

"My fight will continue for what is right and neither will I bow down to this pressure nor break my resolve to see this fight through. Vandaniya Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray ji always said 'Do not cry, Fight for what is Right'," he said.



The Shiv Sena MP further thanked Kharge for expressing solidarity and raising the issue inside and outside the Parliament.

"Time and patience are the greatest warriors, with this thought, with the learnings of Balasaheb Thackeray, with the support of Uddhav Thackeray, my family and well-wishers, I am confident we will all soon emerge victorious in this fight for the very ethos of our great nation," added Raut.

Raut was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a money laundering case related to irregularities in a chawl re-development project in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

