Ravi Shankar Prasad meets Nagarikta in Delhi during BJP's CAA awareness campaign

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday met Nagarikta, the daughter of a Pakistani Hindu refugee woman living at Majnu Ka Tila area in Delhi.

Before the Citizenship Amendment Bill became an Act, a Pakistani Hindu refugee woman on December 11, named her two-day-old daughter 'Nagarikta' (citizenship) and had said that she "earnestly" wanted the Bill to be passed in Parliament.

"I had the privilege of meeting Nagarikta, the daughter of a Hindu woman who has suffered religious persecution. She was born on the same day when Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thereafter, her family gave her name 'Nagarikta'," Prasad tweeted after meeting her at the event.

The minister was attending an event in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsis communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the girl 'Nagarikta' during his speech at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on December 22 last year. (ANI)

