Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Digvijaya remark on surgical strikes, questions Rahul Gandhi's silence

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): BJP leader and Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for raising questions about the 2019 surgical strikes, saying that such statements boost the morale of the masters of terror.

"Is this a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' or 'Bharat Todo Yatra'?" said Prasad.

Calling out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the main face of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Prasad said, "Why are you silent? Those who are walking with you are busy breaking the country."

Calling it unfortunate, the former Union Minister said that Digvijaya Singh had raised questions on the Batla House encounter too.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had on Monday said that while the BJP government at the Centre claims to have carried out a surgical strike against Pakistan, there was no proof of the same.



"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," the Congress leader had said during his address in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh also targeted PM Modi over the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the 2019 terror attack could have been averted had the vehicle that launched the attack on the CRPF been properly checked.

The Congress on Monday distanced itself from the party leader's statement stating that it supports "all military actions" in "national interest.'

Taking to twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the statements are the personal views of Digvijaya Singh and not of the Congress Party.

"The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by the UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," Ramesh tweeted. (ANI)

