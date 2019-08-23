Ravidas temple row: Muslim body extends support to Bhim Army

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has extended its support to the Bhim Army after the latter's chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Thursday sent to 14 days judicial custody following his arrest on the charge of rioting in the wake of the demolition of Guru Ravidas temple in the national capital.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent 96 people, including Azad, to 14 days judicial custody.

AIMPLB member Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi told ANI that wherever people are suppressed, Muslim body will support them.

Anjuman-e-Haideri has also extended support to the Bhim Army chief. Its secretary Bahadur Abbas said that they "fully support" Azad.

On Wednesday evening, Azad and his supporters had taken to the streets to protest against the razing of the temple and clashed with the police. They demanded the restoration of the shrine at the same site.

An FIR was registered against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, forming unlawful assembly and assault.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had on August 10 demolished the temple in Tughlaqabad village, complying with an order of the Supreme Court. (ANI)

