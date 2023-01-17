Reach out to all sections without worrying about votes: PM Modi at BJP National Executive meet

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting concluded here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon party functionaries to forge connections with people from all sections of society with sensitivity, without worrying about votes.

The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in the national capital on Tuesday.



According to sources, in the executive meeting, Prime Minister Modi asked to establish a relationship with the professionals and educated people of the minority community, including Bohra and Pasmanda Muslims, as well as Sikh and Christian communities, without worrying about votes. PM said BJP is not only concerned about votes but rather wants to bring change in the society and country. He advised the party leaders to reach out to all sections of society, besides going to universities and churches.



Briefing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concluding address at the National Executive meeting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the Prime Minister called upon bringing the marginalized and backward sections of society into the mainstream.

Fadnavis said PM Modi delivered his speech like a statesman and not a political leader.

During BJP national executive meeting, PM Modi said that this is the best time for India and it must work very hard to contribute to the country's development. He also said that Amrit Kaal should be transformed into Kartavya Kaal then only the country can rapidly move towards progress.



Quoting Prime Minister's speech, Fadnavis said the BJP has now transformed into a social movement and not just a political movement. He called upon the leaders in the National Executive meeting to strengthen the BJP and try to reach out everywhere.

"There are only 400 days left for the election. PM said youths aged between 18-25 have not witnessed the misgovernance of the previous government and how India has now moved from misgovernance to good governance under the present government. PM said that he never considered the opposition as weak but everyone should play their part. So awareness about it must be created among youths, BJP will do it in the coming days," said Fadnavis.



During BJP national executive meeting, Prime Minister exhorted all BJP fronts to connect more with the villages in the border areas and their mainstreaming should be done. He said BJP workers should play their part in the development of aspirational districts. PM also gave the mantra for environmental protection and saving the earth.

PM Modi said that under the resolution of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat', all states should cooperate with each other and be accommodative of each others' language and culture.

Fadnavis said that the Prime Minister has also given a mantra to the primary members of the party to hold conferences in every district. (ANI)