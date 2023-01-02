"Ready for Panchayat Elections": TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 1 (ANI): As West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Panchayat Elections, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that the ruling party in the state is "ready" for the elections and exuded his confidence on winning the polls.

The Panchayat Elections are likely to be held early next year. The polls will be crucial as it is being seen as a litmus test for both- the TMC and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

BJP that has BJP managed to win 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general election, the Mamata Banerjee party returned to power in the 2021 assembly polls for the third time in a row with a sweeping majority.

Abhishek Banerjee who was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day of the party said that the government always strives for the welfare of the people.



"The government of West Bengal and Trinamool congress wants all the agitating job seekers to be appointed. It is stalled by legal complications," he said.

The TMC celebrated its foundation day on January 1. Mamata Banerjee formed the TMC in 1998 after breaking away from Congress.

Banerjee performed Bhumi Puja at the new Trinamool Bhavan.

"Wishing for the well-being of all, he prayed for strength and courage to overcome all obstacles and build a glorious future for Bengal. Today, once again, we pledge our commitment to people's welfare," he said.

"To ensure that only the eligible are enlisted as the beneficiaries of the Awas Yojana, our Asha and Anganwadi workers went door-to-door and verified the same. The government of West Bengal is committed to people's welfare and we will ensure not a single person in Bengal is deprived of progress," Banerjee further said. (ANI)

