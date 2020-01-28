Ready for talks with PM, first withdraw CAA, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she is ready for talks with Prime Minister Modi but first the PM will have to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA">CAA).

"It is good that the Prime Minister is ready for talks but first take back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA">CAA). They did not call an all-party meet before taking a decision on Kashmir and CAA">CAA. NRC, NPR, and CAA">CAA these three are bad for the country. We are ready for talks but first withdraw NRC," said the chief minister.

Mamata Banerjee was speaking at an event organised to protest against the CAA">CAA, through paintings.

Banerjee further added she will not accept the National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and CAA">CAA.

"We want a united India, we want united Bengal. We are not accepting CAA">CAA, NRC and NPR," she said.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the CAA">CAA which was moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal is the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA">CAA. The state assembly had on September 6 last year, passed a resolution against the NRC.

Protests have been going on in different parts of the country against the CAA">CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)