Ready to debate if BJP declare CM candidate by tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he is ready to take part in a debate if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declares a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in the city by Wednesday afternoon.

"We are giving time till 1 pm tomorrow for the BJP to declare a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. If they declare a chief ministerial candidate by that time, I am ready to debate with that person," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

He underlined the importance of debate in a democracy and targetted BJP for not declaring a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls.

"The people of Delhi want the BJP to declare a chief minister candidate for the city. If they do so, I am willing to participate in a debate with that person. Amit Shah is asking people to vote for the BJP so he can choose the chief minister," Kejriwal said.

"In a democracy, the people choose their chief minister and not anyone else. The people should have the right to choose which chief minister they want the region to be governed by. Amit Shah is asking people of Delhi to give him a blank cheque so he can fill in the name of the chief minister," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

He also said that every vote cast in the name of AAP will go to Arvind Kejriwal.

"People of Delhi are worried what if they voted for BJP but they (BJP) decided to appoint an illiterate person as the chief minister. What if he or she is not able to run the government," Kejriwal said.

Today, AAP also released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

