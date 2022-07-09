'Ready to face legal action', Kerala LoP on RSS' notice over Golwalkar remark

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): Reacting to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) July 7 notice, Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Saturday said that he was ready to face any legal action.

Debunking Satheesan's 'Gowalkar' remark on the anti-constitutional statement of former Kerala Minister Saji Cherian-- that he made on Tuesday during a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district-- the RSS in its letter to the Congress leader stated that his allegations were "false and untrue".

Satheesan had alleged that Cherian's remarks were exactly the same as that of M.S. Gowalkar's words written in the 'Bunch of Thoughts'.

"Saji Cherian said the same things as in Golwalkar's 'Bunch of Thoughts'. Who does not know that the approach of the RSS to the Constitution is the same as the statements of Saji Cherian- the member of the CPIM State Secretariat and the former minister? I am ignoring the notice sent by the RSS with the contempt it deserves. Whom do you want to threaten by sending notice? It is enough to keep it in hand. I am ready to face any legal action. I have said that by quoting a page in the book," VD Satheesan said while addressing a press meet, here in Kochi.

Alleging that CPIM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also tried to praise Cherian's "unconstitutional remarks", Satheesan said that Cherian was yet to withdraw his unconstitutional remarks and insults against the architects of the Constitution including Ambedkar.



Quoting Cherian's remark of 'what he said was true and was distorted by the media', Satheesan in his address added that "Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also upheld Saji Cherian who did not deny what he said."

"CPIM should have asked Saji Cherian to say that what he said about the constitution was wrong when he resigned as minister," the Congress leader said, adding that the CPIM was not yet ready to assert that the remark was wrong.

The remarks came days after Cherian resigned from his post as the Kerala Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs Minister on July 6, after facing a huge backlash from the opposition parties for his alleged remarks on the Indian Constitution.

Cherian courted controversy while addressing a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday and had said in his remark that India's constitution can be used to "loot" the people of the country.

"British prepared it, Indians wrote it and implemented it. It's been 75 years. India wrote a beautiful constitution that can be used to loot. In that constitution, there are few places that have references to secularism, and democracy but it can be exploited," he had said. (ANI)

