Ready to make any sacrifice if people support me, says Cong leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said he was ready to make any sacrifice if the people of the state continue to support him, thus fuelling speculations that he may float a new political party.

"I am ready to make any sacrifices if you support me," he told a gathering of his supporters here.

The Congress leader was speaking at a meeting called ahead of a mega rally scheduled for August 18 to kickstart his election campaign.

During his address, Hooda attacked the ruling BJP but did not name the Congress or its top leadership.

Urging his supporters to ensure a huge turnout at the scheduled rally, he said: "If I get the support of the people, BJP will not win more than 15 seats in the elections." (ANI)

