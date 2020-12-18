Ready to resign and work for CM Jagan Reddy, says Puducherry Minister

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Citing the ways employed by the Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate the upliftment of the backward sections of the society, Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the people of Tamil Nadu need a Chief Minister like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and added that he is ready to resign and work for him.

"As a minister belonging to the backward class, what Andhra Chief Minister has done to the BC (backward classes) community in the state is historic and that the community has been given the utmost importance by the present government. Chief Minister Jagan has kept up his word to serving the BC community. I am ready to resign and work for the government as long as you are the Chief Minister," Rao said at BC Sankranthi Sabha here.

The BC Sankranthi Sabha was a grand celebration as chairpersons of 56 BC corporations and 672 new directors have sworn in, in the presence of Reddy.



Reiterating that the BCs have always been an integral part of the society, the Chief Minister said that the state had created history by setting up 56 BC corporations for 139 BC castes in the state. "These corporations will help the state in the overall development of the small and marginal sections. While 29 BC corporation chairperson posts have been allotted to women, 336 out of 672 directors under the BC corporation have been given to women."

Keeping up to the promises made during padayatra, Reddy said that the government has always given the topmost priority to BCs, adding that in the last 18 months, 90 per cent of the promises have been fulfilled and that the SCs/STs/BCs and minority communities have been given top priority in all the schemes implemented. The government had spent Rs 38,519 crore on BCs in the last 18 months, benefitting over 2.88 crore people, he said.

Reddy further spoke about the schemes that the government has implemented in the state and said that under AmmaVodi the government has spent Rs 6,500 crore to benefit 82 lakh students and 43 lakh mothers.

"Through YSR Matsakara Bharosa 1.07 lakh BC families, Jaganannna Chedhodu 2.27 lakh BC families, YSR Aarogyasri 5.24 lakh BCs, YSR Aarogya Asara 1.38 lakh BCs, YSR Pension Kanuka 30.27 lakh BCs, and YSR Aasara 42.60 lakh BC women have been benefitted," he concluded. (ANI)

