Ready to sacrifice our posts to strengthen govt: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 08 (ANI): Karnataka Water Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday said the MLAs are ready to sacrifice their posts in order to make the government stronger.

"We are ready to sacrifice our posts to make the government stronger. Whatever decision will be taken, Congress general secretary and legislative party leader will brief you," he told media here after a meeting held at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence.

When asked about the Congress-JD(S) government falling short of the required majority in the Assembly, Shivakumar, while dismissing the same, said there is no minority and no need to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader and Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan also said the leaders are ready to give up their posts to keep the government intact if ordered to do so.

Khan also said that out of the MLAs who are currently in Mumbai in the "BJP camp", at least five or six legislators will return by evening.

The 13 month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations. (ANI)