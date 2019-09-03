Rebel AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba meets Congress party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi, at 10 Janpath. [Photo/ANI]
Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of Delhi assembly polls

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Rebel AAP Alka Lamba on Tuesday met Congress interim president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her official residence in the national capital ahead of Delhi elections which are slated to be held in early 2020.
Lamba's meeting with Gandhi lasted for 50-minute. However, there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.
From the past a few days, Lamba was seen attending events organised by the Congress hinting towards joining the party. Recently, she attended the program organised by the AICC at Veer Bhumi on the occasion of 75th Birth Anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi.
She resigned from the AAP on April 4 citing differences with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party, stating, "You called late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit corrupt and in 2019 Lok Sabha polls you ask for an alliance with it."
Lamba, who was part of the Congress women's wing before joining the AAP, had in August said she would contest the next Assembly election as an independent candidate.
She had won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat in the 2013 Delhi elections on AAP ticket.
Assembly elections in Delhi is slated to be held in early 2020 where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after a victory in the 2015 polls. (ANI)

