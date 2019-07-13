Rebel MLAs at Mumbai airport on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Rebel MLAs at Mumbai airport on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Rebel Karnataka MLAs take chartered plane for Shirdi temple darshan

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who are staying at a hotel here, left for Shirdi on Saturday morning for darshan at the famous Sai temple.
At least ten legislators of Congress-JD(S) coalition boarded a chartered plane from Mumbai airport to offer prayers at the temple, which is located more than 200 kilometers from here.
On Friday, the MLAs visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple here and had lunch at a south Indian restaurant.
The rebel MLAs returned to the hotel here on late Thursday night after meeting the Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru.
The Supreme Court had directed them to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations afresh.
In a new twist in the Karnataka political stalemate, the apex court on Friday ordered a status quo until Tuesday on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed with the applications for their disqualification. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:22 IST

Rebel Cong MLA Nagaraj meets Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Attempts are on to woo the rebel Congress MLAs, who have resigned from the Assembly, back into the party fold and make them withdraw their resignations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:21 IST

J-K Police seizes 750 gms of heroin, arrests one

Handwara [J&K], July 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police here on Saturday arrested one person and seized 750 gms of the heroin from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:15 IST

Maharashtra: 3 people found murdered inside building compound in...

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Three people were found murdered inside a building compound in MIDC Industrial Area here on Saturday morning, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:04 IST

Governor ESL Narasimhan visits Padmavati temple

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan visited the temple of Goddess Padmavati (wife of Lord Balaji) in Tiruchanur here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:00 IST

Two peddlers selling drugs to students arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Narcotics team of the Detective Department (DD) arrested two drug peddlers from Darga road area of Kolkata on Friday night and confiscated 50 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 50,000 from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:57 IST

India's response post-Uri and Balakot demonstrates political and...

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): India's response after the 2016 Uri terror attack and Balakot Air strike have demonstrated the country's political and military will to respond to terror, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:51 IST

Central Railways, Mumbai division record highest ever sale of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): In a big landmark towards digitalization, Central Railways and Mumbai Division both recorded the highest number of sale of the 'mobile ticket' in a single day here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:49 IST

India will hit back punitively against Pak's misadventure: Gen Rawat

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday accused Pakistan of "resorting to misadventure" repeatedly through its proxies and sponsoring terrorism against India and warned of hitting back with a "very punitive response" for every such attempt.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:43 IST

Mayawati attacks BJP governments on mob lynching

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Saturdag attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:27 IST

Robert Vadra says youth look to Rahul for "direction"

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday hailed Rahul Gandhi as a youth icon of the country who looked up to him for "direction".

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:19 IST

Goa: Michael Lobo resigns as Deputy Speaker, likely to swear-in...

Panaji [Goa], July 13 (ANI): BJP leader Michael Lobo on Saturday resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker amid reports that he will be inducted as minister in the reshuffled cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:19 IST

Chandrayaan II a very important and prestigious mission: ISRO Chairman

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Chandrayaan II is a very important and prestigious mission for India, said ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan on Saturday ahead of the lunar mission's launch on Monday.

Read More
iocl