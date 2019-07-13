Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj
Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj

Rebel MLA Nagraj back in Cong fold, Siddaramaiah says will get most MLAs on board before floor test

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka), July 13 (ANI): Amidst intense efforts by Congress to placate and woo its rebel legislators in the state, MLA MTB Nagaraj late on Saturday night announced that he was withdrawing his resignation and would remain with the Congress party.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah also said that he was confident of getting most MLAs on board in the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.
"Sudhakar and I had given resignations from MLAs' post. All the leaders are asking me to stay in the Congress since morning. I have decided to stay in the party," Nagraj told media persons here.
Hoskote MLA Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA K Sudhakar Rao were among the rebel Congress- JD(S) MLAs, who resigned from the Assembly on July 10.
This development comes after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met the Hoskote MLA Nagaraj at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah's residence in the city.
"We will try to convince Sudhakar and both of us will take our resignation back," Nagraj said.
Nagaraj had earlier in the day hinted about his return and credited colleague DK Shivakumar for helping him make the decision.
"Situation was such that we submitted our resignations, but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations. I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done. After all, I have spent decades in the Congress," Nagaraj said.
Siddaramaiah also expressed hope that Chikballapur MLA Sudhakar will follow Nagraj in returning to the party fold.
"I couldn't talk to Sudhakar. I am hopeful that he would come back. Nagaraj and Sudhakar had taken the decision jointly. Nagaraj had decided to stay back in the party. After getting Sudhakar, they both will take back their resignation," Siddaramaiah said.
"We are trying to get in touch with everyone. When we are moving the vote of confidence, at that time most of the MLAs would come back. We are in touch with Ramalingareddy, " he said.
The dissident MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, a former state Home Minister, refused on comment on the political situation prevailing in the state.
"I have already told that I do not talk about any political issues till 15th of this month. I don't know which leader went to whose house. The Speaker has called on July 15 to meet him," he said.
Five more dissident legislators -- Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraju, Munirathna and Roshan Baig -- approached the Supreme Court seeking its direction to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their "voluntarily" resignations and not proceed to disqualify them.
Karnataka unit BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his government's majority in the Assembly on Monday.
"The Chief Minister had said that he would not continue without seeking a trust vote. He should fulfill his commitment on Monday. We will wait till then," he said.
Yeddyurappa accepted that he was in contact with the rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) who are putting up at a hotel in Mumbai.
"They are all happy and I am in touch with them," he said when asked if he is in contact with the rebel MLAs.
He also met BJP MLAs, who are staying at the Ramada Hotel here, over lunch.
Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who took back their support from the coalition government on July 8, have written a letter to the Speaker asking him to arrange their seating in the opposition benches in the Assembly. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will go to jail within a...

Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Saturday claimed that those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will be going to jail within a month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Thorat heads election committee, Patole campaign committee in...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) Stepping up its preparations in poll-bound Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday constituted eight panels appointing state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat as chairman of Pradesh election and strategy committees, former MP Nana Patole as chairman of campaign committee, for

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

UP: 60 cartons of illicit liquor seized

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): As many as 60 cartons of illicit liquor have been seized by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:22 IST

Farooq Khan appointed as Advisor to J-K Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (AN): Lakshadweep Administrator Farooq Khan has been appointed as Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official statement said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:13 IST

Assam: Villagers continue to migrate to safe places due to flood

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): The villagers in Assam are forced to resort themselves to a safe place as the situation in the state worsened on Saturday due to the flood caused by heavy fall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:11 IST

Chouhan thanks CJI for taking cognizance of rapes of minors,...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday thanked Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking cognizance of cases of rapes and murders of girls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:07 IST

Magisterial enquiry ordered in firing on tribals in Madhya Pradesh

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Burhanpur District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the alleged incident of firing by forest officials on tribal resisting an eviction drive in Badnapur forest area of Nepanagar on July 9. Few people were reportedly injured in the inc

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:01 IST

Rajasthan: Cop attacked by mob for probing land dispute, later...

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): A police officer lost his life after he was allegedly attacked by a mob while investigating a land dispute here in Bhim on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Infighting escalates in Delhi Congress, 29 leaders write to...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Infighting in Delhi Congress seems to have escalated with 29 prominent party leaders writing to Rahul Gandhi complaining about the "complete state of confusion" in the DPCC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:29 IST

Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Railway engineers have made a scale -down model of a Rafale fighter jet from scrap material in the workshop. The model not only resembles the actual jet but also emits sound somewhat similar to it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:24 IST

Assam: Water level rises in Kaziranga National Park due to...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): Following intermittent rains in the state, the water level in the Kaziranga National Park increased here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:18 IST

Delhi: Criminals with Rs 50,000 bounty held in Vikaspuri

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Two criminals involved in several cases of murder and extortion with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on their heads were arrested by the Delhi Police here in Vikaspuri on Saturday.

Read More
iocl