Rebel MLAs to move SC challenging Speaker's decision to disqualify them

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 01:17 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Disqualified rebel MLAs of Congress ---- Ramesh L Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Independent MLA R Shankarhave will move Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them.
On Thursday, the three rebel MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker. They were also barred from contesting the by-polls.
The rebel MLAs incurred disqualification as members of 15th State Legislative Assembly under Para 2(1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and under 191(a) of the Constitution of India. They cease to be members of the Assembly till the expiry of the term that is May 23, 2023, the order by the Speaker said.
Addressing a press conference, Kumar had said that the three MLAs--R Shankar (Ranibennur), Ramesh Jharkiholi (Gokak) and Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani)--have incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023.
They cannot contest the by-election too, he added.
Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa took charge of his office here on Friday hours after taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka,
The new BJP government in Karnataka will seek a vote of confidence on July 29 in the state Assembly for which a session is being convened.
Meanwhile, a meeting of JD(S) Legislative Party took place at Taj Westend. Sources said that some JD(S) MLAs suggested former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to give outside support to BJP government while others suggested to be in opposition and to strengthen the party. (ANI)

