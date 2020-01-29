Received death threat, will complain to police: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said that he had received a death threat through a phone call from an unknown person and he will lodge a complaint with the police regarding that.

"Got a threat cal in the morning from this no. Filing a police complaint," Verma tweeted on Wednesday morning with the photo of the phone number from which the call came.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "My colleague Virender got a call at 8:11 am this morning from an international number. The caller asked for me and threatened to kill me and my family members."

When asked about his statement in which he called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'Natawarlal' and a terrorist, Verma said, "I called him Natwarlal because he misguides people. He has made allegations against leaders and later apologised to them. So, he has a habit of telling lies.

"And I called him a Naxal, not a terrorist. I called him so because he is misguiding people and those who are sitting at Shaheen Bagh. He says he is supporting those who are at Shaheen Bagh. So just like Naxals work, the Delhi Chief Minister is working in a similar way

the BJP MP said.

"Terrorists also work like this, they misguide people. If you see those who are damaging public property in Delhi they are no less than terrorists," he added. (ANI)

