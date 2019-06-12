Reddy enters Andhra Assembly as CM for first time amid Vedic chants

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 : The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session started on Wednesday with YS Jaganmohan Reddy entering the assembly as the Chief Minister for the first time amid Vedic chants and hymns.

On the occasion, the assembly was fully decorated.

The assembly session, which is the first session of the 15th Assembly of the state, started this morning. The session started at 11.05 am, as per the 'Muhurat'. Sambangi Chinna Appala Naidu took charge as the Pro Tem Speaker.

At first, the leader of ruling party Jaganmohan Reddy took the oath. Later, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu followed him by taking the oath. After both of them, the Cabinet ministers took the oath and remaining 146 MLAs were sworn in alphabetical order.

However, one MLA G Srinivas Reddy did not swear in today.

Interestingly, an MLA named K Sridhar Reddy at first took oath on the name of Jaganmohan Reddy. The Pro tem speaker considered it wrong and later made him swear again. The MLA then swear in on the name of God.

The Speaker of the Assembly will be elected on Thursday. The YSRCP decided to give the speaker position to Tammineni Seetaram, a senior leader from the North Andhra region. Kona Raghupati will be elected as Deputy Speaker.

