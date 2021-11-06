Reduction in excise duty on fuel an 'eyewash', says KC Venugopal

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Central government is an 'eyewash'.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "The reduction in excise duty on fuel is an eyewash. The government raised the excise duty from Rs 9 in 2014 to Rs 33 in 2021. The government should withdraw the rise in excise duty during the corona period in order to provide relief to the people."

He further added, "The Kerala government should cut the VAT on petrol and diesel."



Earlier on Friday, Venugopal attributed the Centre's decision of reduction in excise duty on fuel to the results of bypolls.

"Thanks to the byelection result and the agitation put forward by the Congress and various opposition parties... However, it hasn't been decreased much. During UPA govt excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.48/litre and diesel Rs 3.56/litre," said Venugopal.

Confirming that the Congress party will continue with its earlier declared massive campaign against the fuel price, Venugopal said, "We'll continue our agitation and will start a massive campaign from November 14. In many states petrol is still more than Rs 100 per litre, common people cannot afford it like this. Government should at least decrease the excise duty imposed during the Covid period."

Venugopal's remarks came after the Central government, on the eve of Diwali, cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively on November 3. (ANI)

