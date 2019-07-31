Representative Image
Representative Image

Reduction in fixed charge tariff admission by Kejriwal govt of looting Delhities in last 1.5 yrs: Cong

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:51 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Hours after tariff rates were revised, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) working presidents -- Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia - on Wednesday termed the reduction in power tariff as an admission by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led government that it had looted the people of Delhi in past one-and-half years.
"The reduction in the power tariff announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government should be with retrospective effect when the fixed charges were increased by six times last year. The very fact that the Kejriwal Government has reduced the fixed charges tariff is proof enough that it had admitted looting the people of Delhi in the past one and a half years by hiking the fixed charges," they were quoted as saying.
In a statement, the three working presidents of DPCC demanded a "total rollback of the fixed charges instead of doing a piecemeal job by the Aam Aadmi Party Government as an election stunt with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi to fool the people of Delhi after looting them in the name of fixed charges and pension fund for the past one and a half years."
The working presidents of the DPCC alleged that AAP government had put an unnecessary burden on the citizens of Delhi by increasing the fixed charges and surcharge in power bills to benefit the private DISCOMS.
They also demanded that the hiked power charges should be rolled back and the crores of rupees collected on this head should either be returned to the electricity consumers or adjusted in the power bills for the next six months.
In their statement, they claimed that a Congress delegation, led by the late DPCC president Sheila Dikshit, had met Kejriwal at his residence on June 8 this year and submitted a memorandum, demanding that the power companies, who have collected Rs 7401 crore from the people on fixed charges and pension fund, should either adjust the money against the bills or returned it to the people.
"The fixed charges were hiked six times more and pension funds at the rated of 3.8 per cent were collected by the power distribution companies though according to the agreement with the DISCOMS, it was the responsibility of the power companies to contributed to the pension funds," they said.
The three working presidents of the DPCC also stressed that "nominal reduction in tariff" announced by the AAP government will only benefit a miniscule section of power consumers.
Earlier in the day, DERC announced revised power tariff for the fiscal year 2019-20.
"Upto 2 kW, from Rs 125 per month per kW..it has been reduced to Rs 20 per month. From 2kW to 5 kW, earlier it was Rs 140...it has been reduced to Rs 50 per month. From 5 kW to 15 kW, it was Rs 175 which has been reduced to Rs 100," DERC chairman Justice SS Chauhan announced. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:13 IST

WB: Nigerian national sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for fraud

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Wednesday sentenced a Nigerian national for six months of imprisonment for duping a woman for over Rs 3 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:07 IST

1 in 4 adults suffering from hypertension in India; medical...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): With one in four adults suffering from hypertension in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will expand its program on India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to 100 districts across India covering all the states.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:57 IST

Ayodhya land dispute case: Mediation panel to submit status...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The mediation panel in the Ayodhya land dispute case will submit status report in a sealed cover on Thursday in compliance with the Supreme Court's earlier order.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:57 IST

Class 12 student commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A girl studying in class 12 allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:56 IST

AIMPLB took U-turn on triple talaq, says former minister Arif...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Former cabinet minister Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday took a dig at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and alleged that the Muslim body took a U-turn on the issue of Triple Talaq.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:23 IST

Govt allows Task Force to submit report on direct tax code by Aug 16

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The government has allowed Task Force which was constituted in November 2017 to review existing Income-tax Act, 1961 and draft a new direct tax law, to submit its report by August 16 in the light of the fact that new members of task force requested for more time to pr

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:16 IST

ED seizes properties of M/a Mack Soft Tech Private Ltd worth Rs...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has seized properties of M/s Mack Soft Tech Private Limited worth Rs 86.38 crore, the investigative agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:00 IST

One dead after roof of building in Maharashtra's Solapur collapses

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): A person died after the roof of a Bank of Maharashtra branch here collapsed on Wednesday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:59 IST

Telangana: Naxal commander killed in encounter

Bhadradri Kottagudem (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): A Naxal commander was killed in an encounter with police in Bhadradri Kottagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:52 IST

Boost for PM Modi's initiative: India, UK to co-launch global...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom will be co-launching a global coalition on disaster resilience at the UN General Assembly in September, said the British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:52 IST

SC reserves order on whether to refer 10% EWS quota to...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the issue of referring to a Constitution Bench for hearing the pleas challenging the 103rd Constitutional Amendment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:49 IST

Triple talaq bill has exposed those who consider themselves...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the triple talaq bill, which has been passed in both Houses of the Parliament, has exposed all those who consider themselves "liberals."

Read More
iocl