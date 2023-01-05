"Reflection of govt's insensitivity," Bihar BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha on lathi-charge against BSSC aspirants

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 5 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday hit out at the state government for its "insensitivity" after a lathi-charge on Bihar Staff Selection Commmission (BSSC) aspirants.

Sinha said that the government should have called the students and listened to their demands. BSSC aspirants were protesting against the state government over a paper leak were lathi-charged by police on Wednesday.

"It's a reflection of the government's insensitivity. The students were taking out a peaceful procession but a barbaric lathi charge was done in such cold weather. They (Govt) should have called those students and listened to their demands. Why don't they get CBI investigation done?," said Vijay Kumar Sinha.



National President of Janata Dal-United, Lalan Singh said that this is not the first time that students have been lathi-charged.

"It keeps happening, this is the first time that students have been lathi-charged in the country and the state. I do not know whether a lathi-charge has taken place or not. If someone breaks the law, he is not allowed to break the law. Anyone has the right to protest in a democratic way. If someone does any work by breaking the law, then naturally law and order have to be established there," said Lalan Singh.

On Wednesday, the BSSC staged a protest against the state government over a paper leak.

Special Executive Magistrate, Patna MS Khan said that the students protesting started violence and vandalism and to control it, a lathi-charge was done.

"They started violence and vandalism and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done. Some have been arrested. FIR will be registered against them," said Special Executive Magistrate, Patna MS Khan. (ANI)

