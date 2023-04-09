"Reflects the mindset of congress party" says Gaurav Bhatia as Congress attacks Pawar over Adani comments

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday said that recent tweets by Congress leaders on Sharad Pawar's comment over Adani row reflect the mindset of the Congress party.

Referring to Alka Lamba's tweet where she called the NCP president Pawar "Scared and greedy people", Gaurav Bhatia told ANI, "Till the time you toe the line of Gandhi family, you are an ally. But if you decide to exercise your right to disagree with them, you will be insulted and called names".

Gaurav Bhatia further stated that the people of Karnataka will punish Rahul Gandhi in upcoming elections for his comments about India on foreign soil.



"Rahul Gandhi needs to read the constitution. Supreme Court has constituted a committee in the Adani matter. So is he doubting the Supreme Court? These people cast aspersions on our judiciary. Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender and the people of Karnataka will teach him a lesson over his remarks about India on foreign soil," he said.

Earlier Congress leader Alka Lamba in a tweet uploaded a picture of Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani and further mentioned that some greedy people are singing praises of dictatorial power over their personal interests.

"Scared-greedy people are today singing the praises of dictatorial power because of their personal interests - only one Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of the people of the country - the capitalist as well as the thieves and the watchman who saves the thieves," she tweeted.

Recently NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said that there is "no need" for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue since the Supreme Court-appointed committee is examining the relevant issues and that it seems the Adani group was "targeted" in the Hindenburg Research report. (ANI)

