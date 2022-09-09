Refuel vehicles in BJP-ruled states during Bharat Jodo Yatra to save money: Puri tells Congress

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Taking a swipe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday advised Congress leaders to refuel their vehicles in the BJP-ruled states so that they can save money.

Puri said during the yatra, Congress leaders can save around Rs 1,050-Rs 2,205 per diesel vehicle while traversing 3,500 kms through 12 states.

In a series of tweets, the Union minister said, "A word of advice for Congress: It can take a leaf out of the common citizen's book by refuelling in BJP served states before entering states which have turned a blind eye to fuel price reduction. For example, there is a difference of as much as Rs 14.5/ltr between Telangana and J-K."

Puri further gave a list of how much money can be saved per litre on refuelling on different BJP-ruled states.



"It can save: Rs 3.07/ltr by refuelling in Haryana instead of Delhi, Rs 3.96/ltr by refuelling in UP instead of Rajasthan, Rs 3.55/ltr by refuelling in Maharashtra instead of Telangana, Rs 6.35/ltr and Rs 8.63/ltr respectively by refuelling in Karnataka instead of Tamil Nadu and Kerala," he said.

"To sum up, over course of their journey across 12 states, 3,500 km and 150 days, Congress can save between Rs 1,050 and Rs 2,205 per diesel vehicle. Given the massive entourage and convoy of luxury vehicles their 'young' leader usually travels with, they can thank me later for this advice!" added the Union minister.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday began its third day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party MP Rahul Gandhi in Nagercoil city of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu. The third day of Yatra began from Scott Christian College in Nagercoil to Azhagiyamandapam Junction in Tamil Nadu.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.



After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally on September 7, Rahul Gandhi said every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of the people to help keep the country united. "They (BJP) think they can frighten the opposition using CBI, ED and IT. The problem is they don't understand Indian people. Indian people don't get scared. Not a single opposition leader is going to be scared of the BJP," said the Wayanad MP.

He further highlighted the importance of the Indian tricolour and called out the BJP for allegedly treating it as their personal property.



"It gives me great joy to begin Bharat Jodo Yatra from this beautiful place. The national flag represents the religion and language of every single person living in this country. They (BJP and RSS) think that this flag is their personal property," Rahul Gandhi added.

Notably, all the Congress MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi will stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the Assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

