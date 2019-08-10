Regional groups formed by CWC complete discussions over new chief

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The five regional groups constituted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the issue of choosing a new party chief have completed their discussion.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been informed of the same. He is expected to come to the CWC meeting anytime, said sources.

The CWC meeting is currently underway at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.

The five regional groups were formed to hold wider discussions on the issue of choosing a new party chief.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi withdrew themselves from these two committees. (ANI)