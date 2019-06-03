Congress leader Peter Alphonse talking to ANI in Chennai on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Peter Alphonse talking to ANI in Chennai on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Regional languages will die if three-language policy is adopted: Senior Cong leader Peter Alphonse

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 17:57 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Peter Alphonse on Sunday said that the regional languages in most of the non-Hindi speaking states will "die" if the three-language formula is implemented by the Central government.
Talking to ANI, Alphonse said: "The new draft for national education policy recommends mandatory education of Hindi in all schools. The people of Tamil Nadu view it as an attempt to impose Hindi on those who are non-Hindi speaking. We have been fighting this since 1930s. We think that this three-language formula will virtually kill the Tamil language at one point of time."
Referring to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's statement that there is no attempt to impose Hindi as this is only the draft policy, Alphonse said: "But he has conveniently forgotten one aspect that already in most of Central government departments and PSUs, they prescribe working knowledge of Hindi as a basic fundamental qualification for jobs, which is an indirect imposition of Hindi."
"At one point of time, only Hindi and English speaking people will get jobs. So naturally, all the other languages will die. What I feel is that through this they are indirectly trying to impose the agenda of BJP," he added.
The Congress leader said that the Central government does not want "other regional languages to survive as the BJP has always said that they want one country, one culture, one religion, and one language. So, they don't want other regional languages to survive."
"The BJP wants to make the entire country as a Hindi speaking country. We know that the danger is waiting for the Tamil language. If they try to impose Hindi, then the entire Tamil Nadu will stand up and fight. We will not allow Hindi to enter Tamil Nadu. We will never support three-language policy," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:27 IST

Giriraj Singh asks people to make 'population control law' a movement

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Reiterating his stand on controlling India's population, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday asked people to make 'population control law' a movement.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Amid uproar over "Hindi imposition", Centre alters draft education policy

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): After a huge outcry and allegations of Hindi imposition by many states, the Centre on Monday made changes to the new Draft National Education Policy, making the language optional.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:58 IST

BJP MLA thrashes NCP woman leader, later says will apologise

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 03 (ANI): An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:57 IST

FM must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): BJP's largest ally Shiv Sena on Monday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution to the "economic crisis", citing the latest official data on slumping growth and rising unemployment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:47 IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:27 IST

Oscar-winning short film actors forced to quit by sanitary...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suman and Sneha, the women who starred in Oscar-winning short documentary 'Period. End Of Sentence', have alleged that their employer, a Hapur-based sanitary napkin manufacturing NGO, forced them to quit their jobs after the two shot to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:46 IST

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

Rajmunda (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:21 IST

TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 03 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 IST

MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Read More
iocl