Relax ban on sand mining: MP minister writes to CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi has written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath seeking to remove the ban on six sand mines in Gwalior.

She stated that the Madhya Pradesh Department of Minerals had allowed the functioning of six sand mines in district Gwalior. However, the minister claimed that the district administration of Gwalior has banned mining which is affecting the supply of sand in the region.

Commenting on the minister's letter, BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang alleged that Imarti Devi seems to be giving protection to those people involved in illegal sand mining. He said that the minister should have raised some issues regarding the development of women and child.

However, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that Imarti Devi has done nothing wrong and claimed that the construction work in the region is being affected due to the ban. (ANI)

