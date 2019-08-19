Release political leaders in J-K: Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre over restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad on Monday demanded that the government release the detained political leaders and restore normalcy in the region.

"In 22 districts, there is curfew a day before the bill was brought in Parliament. The government took a wrong decision which has also been proved wrong now as nobody in the state is happy, such a decision should be reversed. I demand the government to release all political leaders and restore normalcy," he told ANI.

Three former chief ministers--Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti-have been detained ever since the Centre launched a crack down in the aftermath of the Centre's decisions in Jammu and kashmir.

Azad, a former chief minister of J and K, said that 1.5 crore residents of the state, for whom new law was enacted have been held captive.

"15 days ago, the government made a law. Perhaps, this is the first time in India that 1.5 crore residents of that state for which the law has been enacted have held captive. I don't understand for whom this law has been made. If you hold those people captive and cut their communication channels, then for whom have you made this law," he said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started easing restrictions in the region after days of heightened security measures following the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

