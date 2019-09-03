"Relieved": Punjab CM after Pak says abducted Sikh girl can return home

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he was "relieved" after Pakistan announced that a Sikh girl, who was abducted, forcibly converted and married to a Muslim man, was free to return her home in Pakistan.

"Relieved that Jagjit Kaur has returned to her family in Nankana Sahib. I thank everyone who lent their voice to Jagjit Kaur & ensured that the wrong that was committed against our daughter has been corrected. Such forced conversions have no place in a civilized world and must stop," Singh said.

His comments came hours after Governor of Pakistan's Punjab province, Mohammad Sarwar, announced that families of the Sikh girl and the Muslim boy have reached a compromise and the girl can return her home.

"Great news for Pakistani and Sikh communities across the world. Issue of Nankana girl was amicably resolved to the satisfaction of the concerned families. The girl is safe and in touch with her family. We shall continue to ensure the rights of minorities in Pakistan," Sarwar said in a Twitter post.

On Monday, the Chief Minister took to Twitter to lambast Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not helping the girl.

Jagjit Kaur, 19, was allegedly abducted from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur in Sindh province of Pakistan and was converted to Islam at gunpoint and married to a Muslim man. (ANI)

