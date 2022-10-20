"Religious conversions and Infiltration causing population imbalance in the country..." says Hosabale

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at an event on Wednesday said that infiltration from Bangladesh and conversion of Hindus are reasons for 'population imbalance'.

While talking to the reporters on the concluding day of the four-day national executive (Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Prayagraj, Dattatreya Hosabale, concerned that religious conversions are leading to population imbalance in the country.

At a time when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has suggested the need for a 'comprehensive population control policy, Hosabale said that due to conversions, the population of Hindus decreased in many places & its consequences have been witnessed too.

"Infiltration from Bangladesh has been seen in districts of north Bihar, North East & other states," Hosabale stressed.



Earlier this month, Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita alleged the 'Congress party' for the population imbalance in the country.

"The Congress party is responsible for population imbalance because they were in power most of the time and they didn't do anything for population control. On the other hand, they were using minority Muslims as their vote bank," the Assam BJP MLA told ANI.

Hitting out at the Congress party, the Assam BJP MLA said that India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and during this period the Congress party has always used the minority people as their vote bank.

"The Congress didn't do anything for population control. In Assam, the Muslim population had dramatically increased during the Congress regime. The BJP-led government in Assam has introduced the two-child norm policy and it was implemented in the last Panchayat, Municipal Board elections. We also do politics, but we can't go so low. What politics happened during the Congress regime, we are now trying to finish that type of politics," Diganta Kalita said.

Criticizing Congress's activities on population control, the Assam BJP MLA said that they are always using minority people as vote bank politics. (ANI)

