Religious politics will make India like Afghanistan, Pakistan: Punjab minister

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Tuesday said political leaders should refrain from doing politics on religious issues otherwise the country will become like Afghanistan or Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Nabha said, "Political parties and leaders should not do politics on religious issues. The bravehearts who helped the country achieve independence and gave democracy to the country are constantly being sidelined. The country is being weakened."



Issuing warning that religious politics should be kept away for the prosperity of the country, he suggested, " With religious politics, a feeling of mistrust and insecurity is being created among the people. If this situation continues, then the day is not far when the situation in India will become like Taliban ruled Afghanistan and Pakistan."

The Congress leader's remarks came against the backdrop of the Singhu Border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site. Following the incident, the farmers' movement is under question.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, parting itself away from the incident, has demanded action against the culprits. (ANI)

