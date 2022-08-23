Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Suspended Telangana BJP chief released

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 23 (ANI): Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader T Raja Singh was released on Tuesday after the 14ACMM Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith.

Earlier in the day, he was produced before the Nampally Court in Hyderabad by the Police in connection with his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad.

The supporters of T Raja Singh as well as those opposing him had gathered outside the Court.

The Telangana BJP chief was booked for his comments and later taken into custody in the day. The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The party said that his remarks were against the party's line.

The suspension letter issued to Raja read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The suspension letter written by the head of the disciplinary committee Om Pathak said, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022."

Raja had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furore demanding action against him.

Earlier the party had suspended its two national spokespersons- Nupur Sharma for commenting against the prophet and Delhi leader Naveen Jindal for similar remarks.

On August 19, the BJP MLA was put under house arrest after he opposed the show that was held by standup comedian Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad on August 20.

Raja Singh purportedly made a video claiming that Hyderabad Police had given protection to the stand-up artiste and helped to make his show successful.

The BJP MLA alleged that Faruqui had made certain remarks that hurt religious sentiments and used foul language against him.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have increased the security and have deployed forces out of the Hyderabad police commissioner's office. Police have also increased security in parts of the city. (ANI)