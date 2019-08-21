Remember how Cong misused power to hound Modi-Shah: Karnataka Minister to Rahul

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came out in support of former Home Minister P Chidambaram, who is facing arrest in INX Media case, CT Ravi, a minister in Karnataka government on Wednesday reminded the opposition leader of how they misused power to "hound" Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, then Chief Minister and Home Minister of Gujarat respectively.

Taking to Twitter to respond Rahul's charge that the Modi government was "misusing" power to assassinating Chidambaram's character, newly appointed Cabinet Minister Ravi called Chidambaram as "a key conspirator" in INX Media case.

"What character of Mr Chidambaram is left for ED and CBI to assassinate? Ask your mother Sonia and she will explain how she misused power to hound Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said.

"Do you remember the way your mother Sonia and her henchmen in Congress indulged in the character assassination of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he asked.

Accusing the Congress of maligning two BJP leaders for many years, Ravi said Chidambaram appeared to be the world's first former Union Finance Minister and Home Minister to run away like a "coward" from the law and hide like a "thief."

Rahul had earlier tweeted saying that the Modi government was using the ED, CBI, and sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Chidambaram.

"I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," he had said.

Chidambaram had sought protection from arrest in the case on earlier occasions but on Tuesday the Delhi High Court made some stinging observations about his role in the case. The High Court used words like "kingpin" and "key conspirator" for Chidambaram while rejecting his plea.

The CBI and the ED had made rounds of Chidambaram's New Delhi residence to "question" him in connection with the case. On Wednesday morning they issued a lookout notice against the former minister.

In 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)