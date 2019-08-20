Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur speaking in Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Tuesday.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur speaking in Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Tuesday.

Removal of Art 370 a step taken in the interest of the country: Himachal Pradesh CM

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:35 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a step taken in the interest of the country.
Speaking at the Vidhan Sabha here, Thakur said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking this historic step. It was a dream of our great leader and founder of Jan Sangh, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, to remove Article 370. Now all over the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari it is 'One Nation, One Constitution'."
"Now in Jammu and Kashmir, only tri-colour will be hoisted. When Article 370 was placed, the state had its own flag. Now the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, earlier Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) was implemented," Thakur said.
"This step of removing Article 370 has not only consolidated the integrity of the country but will also bring about peace in the region. It will also lead to the development of the people in the Valley," he added. (ANI)

