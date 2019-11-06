Senior Congress leader Karan Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Removal of Congress leaders from NMML Society reveals narrow-minded approach: Karan Singh slams Centre

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Wednesday termed the removal of Congress leaders from the committee of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library or NMML Society as a "shocking move" and said it revealed "bigoted and narrow-minded approach" of the central government.
"It is really quite shocking and shows a very negative mindset that everybody associated with an institution dedicated to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has been removed from the committee. The fact that they should do this shows they have a very bigoted and narrow-minded approach to it," Singh told ANI here.
Upon being questioned what he thought of the new committee, Singh said, "We will have to wait and see how they will work but we have grave apprehensions. That all people associated with Congress and its ideology have been sidelined from it and is completely wrong."
At a time when the NMML is likely to get revamped by the centre, it reconstituted the NMML committee on Tuesday removing senior Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Singh from it.
He further added, "I myself was connected with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for 15 years from 1949 to 1964, and so were the other leaders. There seems to be a very negative thought going into it."
Amidst reports that the Centre is planning to overhaul the museum to dedicate it to all prime ministers instead of only the first, he said that the government should not tamper with the NMML Society and instead create something new if they wanted.
"It is clear as to what their ideology is. It takes years to build an organisation but very little to destroy it. We want that the organisation, which is now world-renowned, should not be tampered with. If they want they can make something new," Singh said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:04 IST

Delhi: Ahmed Patel meets Gadkari over farmers' issues

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday and discussed various issues including farmers' grievances and relief measures for Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:58 IST

TN: DMK literary wing protests against desecration of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) literary wing staged a protest on Wednesday against the desecration of a statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in Thanjavur on November 4.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:53 IST

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: SC seeks medical report of Sajjan...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a detailed medical report from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the health condition of former Congress leader and 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict, Sajjan Kumar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:49 IST

AAP denounces controversy over Pakistan Kartarpur video

Chandigarh [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday snubbed the controversy over the video song on Kartarpur Corridor released by the Pakistan government. Chandigarh [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday snubbed the controversy over the video song on Kartarpur Corr

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:32 IST

Shahjahanpur case: Two men booked for demanding extortion from...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Shahjahanpur case has booked two persons including Chairman of District Cooperative Bank for allegedly seeking extortion of Rs 1.25 crores from Chinmayanand by blackmailing in lieu of having "evidence r

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:28 IST

Odd-even scheme: CNG vehicles exemption would have caused...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that CNG vehicles were not exempted from the odd-even rationing scheme as they could have caused traffic congestion due to their sheer numbers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:22 IST

UP cop caught on camera playing Pungi to rescue snake

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A policeman became the cynosure of all eyes after he was caught on camera playing a Pungi to rescue a snake which had crawled inside a police station in Bijnor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:13 IST

Consumer Affairs secretary chairs meeting, several Indian...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) through an inter-ministerial committee has advised the Union Government to act as a facilitator for onion imports to ease the process and ensure a quick and healthy supply from other countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:13 IST

Bhopal: Consumers hit, vegetables on fire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Nov 6 (ANI): Consumers have been badly hit in Bhopal by rising prices of vegetables.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:13 IST

Sanjay Raut meets NCP's Sharad Pawar as Shiv Sena, BJP stalemate...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As the tussle over power stretches in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday met National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:04 IST

MP: CBI raids residence of Congress MLA

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of Congress legislator Raghuraj Singh Kansana and several warehouses in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:03 IST

Delhi Police Commissioner Patnaik meets LG Anil Baijal

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): A day after large number of police personnel staged a demonstration at the Police Headquarters here on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other senior officials of the department met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl