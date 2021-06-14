Removed Chirag Paswan as LS leader to save LJP: Pashupati Kumar Paras

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A day after five Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MPs met Lok Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader, the LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday said that the step has been taken to save the party.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras told the media here.

Paras has been elected as the new leader of the Parliamentary party, who is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

"Five MPs have submitted a letter to the speaker Om Birla, we will go and meet him as and when he orders," Paras said.

Regarding the rumours that LJP will be joining the Janta Dal (United) in Bihar, the Hajipur MP said, "Existence of LJP will continue, we are not joining JDU. We will fulfill the ambition of Late Ramvilas Paswan."

However, he stated that LJP will continue to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"This is 100 per cent wrong. LJP is our party, the organisation is strong in Bihar. I was with NDA and I will continue to be a part of the alliance," Paras said when asked if he met JD(U) leaders.

"LJP MPs met Lok Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed over a letter to him about new developments in the party. They request him to consider Pashupati Kumar Paras as the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha," the party sources informed yesterday.

Party sources added that LJP MPs are not happy with the working style of Chirag Paswan after the demise of his father, the former Union Minister and patron of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. (ANI)