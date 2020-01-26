Rename institutions named after Sheikh Abdullah, says Nirmal Singh

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has welcomed the decision to remove the title of Sher-i-Kashmir, the title accorded to former Prime minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah, from police gallantry medals.

The national party also called for the use of culturally appropriate symbols for naming institutions, buildings and awards in the Union territory.

Speaking to ANI, Nirmal Singh, former deputy CM J&K welcomed the step initiated by the LG, Jammu and Kashmir to remove 'Sher-i-Kashmir.'

"I welcome the step and congratulate LG for deciding to do away with the title Sher-i- Kashmir. This man (Mohammad Abdullah) has a past of stoking communal divide. National Conference flag was made state flag and like Indira, Nehru and Gandhi family, they too have named important buildings etc on their family's name," Singh said.

He demanded that National heroes and cultural symbols should be used to name institutions.

"Mohammed Abdullah never did anything substantial for the freedom of the country.

I would go a step forward and say that as Abdullah never had any base in Jammu, having universities or infrastructure in his name - Sher- I- Kashmir should be reconsidered," he said.

The BJP leader also raised questions and rethink on the celebration of July 13 as martyrs day, the day 22 Kashmiris were killed while protesting against Dogras. The state government has already scrapped two public holidays, December 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohammad Abdullah and July 13 martyrs day.

He called for celebrating the legacy of Raja Hari Singh, the king of Jammu and Kashmir who signed the instrument of accession to India. " We need to acknowledge him. Rather Singh was exiled," he said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and NRC, he said it was unfortunate and said that a non-existential issue has become a movement.

"CAA isn't taking away anyone's citizenship. We saw a video of a man calling to severe Assam ties with India. There is a greater agenda of creating separate Pakistan. The slogans that we are listening in Delhi were used to be shouted in Kashmir. AAP and separatist are supporting Shaheen Bagh. Delhi voters should understand the design and save the country from breaking away," he alleged. (ANI)