Rename 'Izzatghar' as Amrit Sauchalaya: Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at Centre over 'Mughal Gardens' name change

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at the move to rename 'Mughal Gardens' on the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises to 'Amrit Udyan' and said that the government should also rename 'Izzatghar' as "Amrit Sauchalaya".

This comes after President Droupadi Murmu renamed the Gardens to 'Amrit Udyan'.

Reacting to the move, Akhilesh took a jibe at the government and said that it is not able to do its work properly.

"The BJP should be ashamed that they are not able to do their work properly. They should change the names of colleges, museums here and also rename 'Izzatghar' to Amrit Sauchalaya. They are doing this so that you can't raise questions on inflation, or unemployment," the SP chief said.

"May be, our names can also be changed to Amrit. The BJP cannot tolerate others. These are just names, we were not allowed to visit temple yesterday. Will the BJP decide who will do what? Will the BJP decide on the Mughal Garden?" he added.



Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu has given a common name to the gardens as 'Amrit Udyan' to mark celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," said Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President on Saturday.

The gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan also included Mughal Garden. Amrit Udyan will open for public on January 31.

Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to President, said the collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be 'Amrit Udyan'.

"Earlier there were descriptive identities, now a new identity has been given to the gardens," he said.

The gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan include East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the terms of former Presidents Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed - Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam. (ANI)

