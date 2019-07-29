File photo of TMC's Saugata Roy
File photo of TMC's Saugata Roy

Rename West Bengal as Bangla: Trinamool Congress MP

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:22 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Saugata Roy on Monday urged the Centre to accept the demand of West Bengal government to rename the state as Bangla.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Roy said the proposal to rename West Bengal as Bangla was sent by the state Assembly in 2016.
"A simple demand requiring Constitutional amendment has not been accepted," he said.
Roy said TMC lawmakers had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.
"Bangla is the name that the Centre is not giving. I am again pressing that Centre should give clearance to the unanimous proposal of West Bengal to rename West Bengal as Bangla. This is the demand of 10 crore people," he said. (ANI)

