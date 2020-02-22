Report on Assam Accord to be handed to CM on Feb 25, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that high-level committee's report on Assam Accord will be handed over to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25.

"The Chairman of the High-Level Committee constituted for recommending measure for the implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord has informed that the report of the committee is ready," Sarma told reporters here in Guwahati.

The Assam Finance Minister said that Home Minister Amit Shah had advised the Assam government that Sonowal should receive a report on his behalf.

"When Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Assam, he had advised the Assam government that the Chief Minister should receive the report on his behalf. Accordingly, on February 25, Sonowal will receive the report from the committee," he said.

According to Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, "Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people."

Sarma also announced that the government schools in Assam, which are using Maktab in its name, will have to drop the word 'Maktab' with immediate effect.

He also announced that Rs 710 crore worth Assam Darshan scheme to provide assistance to temple, mosque, church and 'devalaya' will be launched on February 24. (ANI)