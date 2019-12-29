Reports of heckling, strangulating Priyanka are wrong: UP Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Social media reports that police personnel heckled and strangulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are wrong, Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said.

Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kalanidhi Naithini, in a letter, said: "Whatever rumours are doing rounds on social media of heckling and strangulating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are wrong."

He also added: "Today, morning area in charge, Dr Archana Singh has presented a report to Additional Superintendent where she has mentioned that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's car was not moving in the scheduled route rather a different route."

Earlier today, Priyanka alleged that UP police stopped her, strangulated and manhandled while she was on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," she said.

Gandhi said she was walking after she was stopped by police and they again stopped her.

"I was walking (after the car was stopped). I was surrounded, strangulated. They pushed me..by a woman police person. I fell down. They stopped me and then I went on a scooter of a party worker," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

