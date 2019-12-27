Jammu and Kashmir [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Republic Day, a contingent of twenty National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets met Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu here on Friday.
"Republic Day Contingent comprising of 20 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets representing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh met Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu. The Lt Governor interacted with the Cadets and complimented them for their selection for Republic Day Camp," the state Department of Information and Public Relations stated in a tweet.
While interacting with the cadets, Lieutenant Governor Murmu hoped that they would bring laurels for the Union Territories. (ANI)
Republic Day contingent representing J-K meet Lieutenant Governor Murmu
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2019 14:48 IST
