Residents of Deoli to get water from taps within 4 months: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised people in Deoli Assembly constituency that they will start getting water from taps within four months.

"Very soon you will get clean drinking water in your taps. Orders have been passed to lay water pipeline in the area. The work of laying the pipeline will start in two months. It will be completed in four months time. Once the pipeline is done, you will start getting water from Sonia Vihar," Chief Minister told people during his 'padayatra' here.

"I have got to know that there is a water crisis in the area. So, I am here to solve these problems. I have heard that people here pay for private tankers and even tankers of Delhi Jal Board (DJB). I have instructed DJB officials that from now onwards, you will not have to pay for tankers. And you will get as many tankers as you want," he added.

The Chief Minister during his 'padayatra' instructed the officials to register FIR against 'tanker mafia' and send them to jail. Several officials from DJB were seen accompanying the Chief Minister during his tour. (ANI)

