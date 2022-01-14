Resignations are not big deal in UP, BJP getting support from everywhere: Tomar

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The pre-poll churning in Uttar Pradesh has seen the BJP getting a jolt with six MLAs resigning from the party and three ministers quitting amid signals that they will join Samajwadi Party. In response to this, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that resignations are not a big deal in Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Minister lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and said that BJP is getting support from everywhere in the state.

"Resignations are not a big deal in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is getting support from everywhere in the state. People will bless us and BJP will be successful in forming govt in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur," Tomar said.

Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday who has resigned from the Yogi Adiyanath government in the last three days.

In their resignation letters, the ministers have accused the BJP government of having a "callous attitude" towards Dalits, farmers, the unemployed youth and those belonging to other backward classes.

Saini, who also belongs to the OBC community, indicated that there will be more resignations of ministers and MLAs in the coming days and the process will continue till January 20.

"I have resigned because for 5 years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed... We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign every day till January 20," he said.

The spate of resignations began with Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the cabinet. Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, had joined the BJP from BSP.

Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polls in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)