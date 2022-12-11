Resigned as Delhi BJP chief taking responsibility for party's defeat in MCD polls: Adesh Gupta

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Adesh Gupta, who earlier resigned from the post of Delhi BJP president, on Sunday said that he took the decision taking moral responsibility for the defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

"The party did not get the expected results in the MCD elections. Taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP president," Adesh Gupta told ANI.

"I sent the resignation to the party's national president yesterday and it was accepted today," he added.

"We have to do an analysis of where our shortcomings were. After analysing that we can say something," he said.

When asked whether the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were responsible for BJP not getting many seats, Adesh Gupta said, "In the past eight years, the AAP has not been able to provide several facilities to people. In the assembly polls, they got 54 per cent vote and now they got 44 per cent. This shows that people have lost trust in the AAP. The way Congress and AAP team up at some places and Congress gave a walkover to AAP, so this can be a reason. However, in Delhi, BJP's vote share has increased which is a good thing. So in the future, we will convert it into victory."



Adesh Gupta left his post after the defeat of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. The new acting president will be Virendra Sachdeva.

The Aam Aadmi Party has won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections and the BJP had to face defeat under the leadership of Adesh Gupta.

The AAP won the MCD polls with 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting the 15-year rule by the BJP.

As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results on Wednesday, AAP won 134 wards, while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress only managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4, with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency. (ANI)

