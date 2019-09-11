Resigned with heavy heart, will reveal reasons later: Kripashankar Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Minister and Senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh, who resigned from the party ahead of Assembly polls in the state, has said that it was a tough decision and he will reveal the reasons behind this bold step later.

"I took the decision to resign with a heavy heart. I will reveal the details later as to why I resigned. I will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time. I did what I could do for the party," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Singh said that he "welcomed" the government's decision on Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He joined the league of several Congress leaders who supported the government even when the Congress party has stood against the move.

According to sources close to him, Singh has cited the party's stand on abrogation of Article 370 as his reason for resignation.

When asked about joining BJP, he said: "I have given the resignation as of now. I will take the right decision at the right time."

Earlier, another Congress leader actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from the party citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress" for the "betterment of the organisation".

She had joined the Congress ahead of general elections and unsuccessfully contested from Mumbai North constituency. (ANI)