Resolution against NRC in Tamil Nadu Assembly under consideration, says Palaniswami

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu)[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) from the state Assembly might be on the cards.

"It is under consideration," Palaniswami said upon being asked whether the Tamil Nadu Assembly will also pass a resolution against the NRC and NPR like the Bihar Assembly.

The Bihar Assembly had on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution not to implement the NRC and also said that it will implement the NPR in the old 2010 format. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) had, however, supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

Palaniswami had, like his Bihar counterpart and another NDA ally - Nitish Kumar, earlier extended support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The AIADMK leader had stated that CAA would not affect Indian citizens.

"CAA has been clarified by Prime Minister Modi and other ministers. As far as CAA is concerned, all Indians residing in the country will not be affected," the Chief Minister had said in December last year. (ANI)

