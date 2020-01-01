Resolution passed by Kerala Assembly is against unconstitutional Act passed by Centre: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly is against the "unconstitutional Act passed by the Centre".

"The resolution passed by Kerala Assembly is against the unconstitutional Act passed by the Centre. It has been noticed by the whole country," Vijayan said.

The Kerala Assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Before the resolution was passed against the Act, Vijayan in a special Assembly session targetted RSS and said that citizenship law is part of an agenda.

"The CAA is part of an agenda. Muslims are being considered as internal enemies by RSS, who is controlling the ruling dispensation at the Centre," he alleged.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday while talking about women safety, the Chief Minister said, "Those women, who are traveling face many problems, particularly regarding accommodation. To address this, government will start accommodation facilities in all towns. This project will be implemented with the help of local bodies."

He also stated that the state government to set up Youth Leadership Academy.

"Government to encourage part-time jobs for students to formulate schemes after discussions," he said. (ANI)

