Resolution passed by state unit chiefs won't impact Cong president polls: Madhusudan Mistry

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority (CEA) Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday said that the resolution passed by the state unit chiefs will not impact Congress' presidential election as it is an independent process.

no resolution has any bearing on the process of the election of the new Congress president.

"A meeting of all the State Returning Officers related to the election was held on Wednesday where identity cards were given to all our selected delegates. We have generated identity card with QR code for all which will be given to the delegates of all states before September 20," Congress CEA chief further said.

He also said that the entire process of the election of the party president is "open" as the party has nothing to hide.

"The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will pass resolutions authorising the new Congress president to appoint the party's state chiefs and All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates, and these resolutions will not affect the presidential poll as this is an independent process," Mistry said.



"The Pradesh Returning Officers (PROs) will hold delegate meeting and give the authorisation to choose state presidents, AICC president and also Party president," Mistry said adding that the process will have no bearing on the election of the new Congress president.

"Those seeking to file nominations for the AICC president post and the 10 PCC delegates' support from different states to sign on their form can see the list of over 9,000 delegates at the AICC's Central Election Authority's (CEA) office from September 20," Mistry further said.

Over 9,000 PCC delegates will carry out the party president's post and with the passing of the resolutions by them, the new president will appoint new PCC, state unit chiefs and AICC delegates.

"If more than one candidate files nomination, voting will be held at all Pradesh Committee offices. ID cards that have been issued will have to be carried at the time of voting. Those who do not have photos on their ID cards will have to carry Aadhaar cards," Mistri added.

Earlier, five Congress MPs, including Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque had written a letter to Mistri expressing concern about the "transparency and fairness" of the process for electing the party chief.

The MPs, in their letter, said that list of PCC delegates that make up the electoral college be provided to electors and potential candidates and this could be made in a secure manner. (ANI)

