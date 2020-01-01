Respect all religions: Mayawati extends New Year greeting

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday extended greetings on New Year and said that peace and harmony should be maintained in the country.

"Some parties who are playing politics for their personal gains should not forget that India is a secular country and we should respect all religions. Peace and harmony should be maintained in the country," Mayawati said.

Mayawati further stated that 2019 was mostly divisive and one that weakened the principles of Constitution because of BJP's and its government's "communal and narrow-minded thinking",

She said that we should respect all religions. (ANI)

